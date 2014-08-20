A modest proposal

Dear Professor X,

Thank you for the invitation to review for the Journal of X. I appreciate the work you do and have done for the X community.

That said, I have decided not to review for Elsevier journals unless the journal making the request is willing to convert one mutually agreed-upon article in the same journal to Gold Open Access status. If that condition can be met, I would be happy to review this paper, but if not, I’m afraid I must decline.

With best regards,

–Dan Gezelter