A modest proposal

Posted on August 20, 2014 by Dan Gezelter

OALogoDear Professor X,

Thank you for the invitation to review for the Journal of X.  I appreciate the work you do and have done for the X community.

That said, I have decided not to review for Elsevier journals unless the journal making the request is willing to convert one mutually agreed-upon article in the same journal to Gold Open Access status.  If that condition can be met, I would be happy to review this paper, but if not, I’m afraid I must decline.

With best regards,

 –Dan Gezelter

One Response to A modest proposal

  1. Marko says:
    November 4, 2015 at 5:54 am

    Thanks, I’ll borrow that proposal for the next review request I get from them.

