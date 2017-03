Dakota is a freely available software framework for large-scale engineering optimization and uncertainty analysis. The Dakota toolkit provides a flexible, extensible interface between analysis codes and iterative systems analysis methods. Dakota contains algorithms for:

optimization with gradient and nongradient-based methods;

uncertainty quantification with sampling, reliability, stochastic expansion, and epistemic methods;

parameter estimation with nonlinear least squares methods; and

sensitivity/variance analysis with design of experiments and parameter study methods.