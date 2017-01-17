Itzï is a hydrologic and hydraulic model that simulates 2D surface flows on a regular grid using simplified shallow water equations. It uses GRASS GIS as a back-end for reading entry data and writing results. It simulates surface flows from direct rainfall or user-given point inflows, and uses raster time-series as entry data, allowing the use of radar rainfall or varying friction coefficients.

Itzï is developed by Laurent Courty at the engineering institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.