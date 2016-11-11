sciNote

Posted on November 11, 2016 by Dan Gezelter

sciNote is a free and open source online lab notebook suitable for academia and industry. sciNote is not just an ELN but it is a scientific platform, where every scientist can safely store their data and share it with their colleagues. It can connect with your instruments and other software seamlessly, creating a digital laboratory of the future. Source code is available at: https://github.com/biosistemika/scinote-web
Find sciNote at: http://scinote.net/

