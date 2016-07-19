IQmol

Posted on July 19, 2016 by Dan Gezelter

IQmol is a easy to use molecular editor and visualization package with the ability to connect to remote servers to run ab initio calculations.
Find IQmol at: http://iqmol.org

No votes yet.
Please wait...
This entry was posted in Molecule Viewers and Editors. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *