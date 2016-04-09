ELN is an Electronic Lab Notebook for scientists of all stripes ELN is great for: taking notes during experiments since it automatically saves your input every 10 seconds so that your notes will never be lost; keeping track of data analysis results since screen shots and other graphics can be added to a notebook page by drag-and-drop or copy-and-paste; recording your lit searches, since it will automatically download papers from PubMed and archive them with your notebook; recording your thought processes, since it will never get in the way of your typing with arbitrary constraints of input formatting.
Find ELN – Electronic Lab Notebook at: https://github.com/wagenadl/eln
