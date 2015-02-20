Source code of DESTINY, a 2D and 3D SRAM/eDRAM/NVM Cache Modeling Tool

Posted on February 20, 2015 by Dan Gezelter

DESTINY models both 2D and 3D caches designed with SRAM, eDRAM, PCM, STT-RAM and ReRAM, thus covering both conventional and emerging technologies. In its purpose, it is similar to CACTI. Accompanying paper available at http://goo.gl/qzyWFE Category should be: Computer Science > Architecture
Find Source code of DESTINY, a 2D and 3D SRAM/eDRAM/NVM Cache Modeling Tool at: https://code.ornl.gov/3d_cache_modeling_tool/destiny

