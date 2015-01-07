Successive over-relaxation (SOR) is a computationally intensive, yet extremely important iterative solver for linear systems. Due to recent growth in amount of data generated and increasing problem sizes, serial platforms have proved to be insufficient in providing the required computational power. This code provides parallel implementations of red-black SOR method using three modern programming languages: Chapel, D and Go.

Find Source code of Parallel and Serial Red-Black SOR in Chapel, D and Go Languages at: http://www.academia.edu/9709444/Source_code_of_Parallel_and_Serial_Red-Black_SOR_Implementation_in_Chapel_D_and_Go_Languages

